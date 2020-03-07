Larry June Makes Music To Cruise To With "Adjust To The Game"

The G-Funk sound that makes up the core of West Coast rap will never truly go out of style, especially when you have emcees like San Francisco native Larry June keeping it alive on his latest musical offering Adjust To The Game.

The album is comprised of 10 tracks, clocking out at just under a half hour, with June flexing nothing but smooth bangers that would sound best while driving down a highway on a sunny afternoon regardless of a destination in mind. Fellow rappers Chezi, Chuck Inglish and G Perico makes guest appearances throughout that equally match June's laidback vibe, and Harry Fraud provides proper production alongside the likes of Cardo, Sledgren, Julian Avila, K. Fisha, TJ Murphy and KD Slaps. If you need something fresh to sip a little orange juice to while cooling your nerves, Larry June has something you can definitely adjust to.

Listen to Adjust To The Game by Larry June below:

Tracklist:

1. "You Can Get Rich"

2. "Til Next Time Love"

3. "Organic Dip"

4. "Expensive Roses" (feat. Chuck Inglish)

5. "Watering My Plants"

6. "Summer Snow" (feat. G Perico)

7. "Organic Shark Tales" (feat. Chezi)

8. "Financial Freedom"

9. "Matcha Wit Harry"

10. "A Million Not Enough"