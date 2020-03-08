Larry June Delivers Psychedelic Vibes On "Watering My Plants"

Larry June blessed the nation with a piece of NorCal art this weekend when he dropped Adjust To The Game. The project is laced with old school samples that may sound familiar to you. June puts his own spin on some classics, breaking listeners off with that smooth flow he's become infamous for. "Watering My Plants" samples "Everybody Loves The Sunshine" by Roy Ayers, a quintessential soul track that has been sampled countless times.

June steps onto the track with ease, and drops bars about bossing up. Of course, the best part of this track is the beat. Roy Ayer's hit is always a pleasure to listen to. June's low tone sits right in the pocket of the beat, meshing to create a hypnotic vibe. This is a track that would function best on a late-night drive, or while rolling one up.

Quotable Lyrics

Talkin to my mom 'bout real estate in ATL

Passive income, when I'm sleep it's coming still

Took the bust down Rollie back, that's lil nigga shit

Gotta make investments cause it could get ugly quick