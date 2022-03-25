Larry June & Jay Worthy Unveil "2 P'z In A Pod" Ft. Cee-Lo Green, Jim Jones & More

Every single time Larry June links up with Jay Worthy, they're bound to produce heat. We've heard it on songs like "Orange Juice In Vancouver" and "Dear Winter," which set the tone for the two artists to formally link up on a joint project. This week, June and Worthy unveiled their new collab project, 2 P'z In A Pod. The 11-song project, which was entirely produced by Jay Worthy's LNDN DRGS collaborator Sean House, boasts appearances from some heavyweights in the game, like Cee-Lo Green, Suga Free, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones.

The collaborative project serves as both Worthy and Larry June's first bodies of work of 2022 following solid solo runs the year prior, which included June's collaborative effort with Cardo, Into The Late Night, and Worthy's Two4Two.

Check out their new collab effort below.