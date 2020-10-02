mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Larry June & Harry Fraud Take Dom Kennedy & Curren$y Along For A "Sunday Morning Drive"

Dre D.
October 02, 2020 12:32
Sunday Morning Drive
Larry June & Harry Fraud Feat. Curren$y & Dom Kennedy

La musica de Harry Fraud has been bringing out the best in rappers lately.


Potheads are eating this week.

In one week, we got a new Dom Kennedy album, new Smoke DZA, and a new Larry June album with stoner rap whisperer Harry Fraud

Harry Fraud has been blessing our favourite rappers with his special brand of breezy sample-digging beats, notably giving us The Directors Cut with Curren$y earlier this month.

Larry June is very much in his element over this minimal Fraud beat, pitting his laidback drawl against a slithering guitar loop as the trio show why they're the masters of the subtle flex ("sterling silver serving tray/she had the duck, I had the cheesecake").

Judging off the sheer chemistry on this track, we might need a whole Harry Fraud-helmed project from Dom, Larry, and Spitta and the way Harry Fraud's been putting in work as of late, it just might happen.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm out eating pasta
You hold the b*tch hostage
I break the b*tch pockets
I'm Rolls Royce shopping
I land in the A and hit Shine, now a n**** Rolls Roye riding
Rose gold watch, black face kinda stylish
TFM the label everything else childish
I could stunt on you n****s but I'ma keep it modest
I'm downtown LA getting cuban links polished

