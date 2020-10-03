Larry June & Harry Fraud Deliver Collaborative Project "Keep Going"

Larry June’s work ethic is impressive to say the least. The rapper dropped six projects in 2019 and three this year alone. Although he never really left, he’s back again with Keep Going in collaboration with equally prolific producer Harry Fraud.

The producer has already released a grip of collaborative albums this year with Jay Worthy and Curren$y, who both drop by with some verses for Keep Going.

The production on this album is easily in the top tier of this year's music so far but don't get it twisted: Larry June definitely comes correct.

His syrupy flow and blink-and-you-miss it wordplay are perfectly in sync with Fraud's yacht cruising beats. The music sounds luxurious without being over-produced. This is the kind of music you listen to if you find yourself boat shopping at some point in life.

Check out Keep Going, which is available on all streaming services now, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Keep Going Intro

2. Organic Miracles

3. Sunday Morning Drive (feat. Curren$y & Dom Kennedy)

4. I Like You

5. Orange Juice in Vancouver (feat. Jay Worthy)

6. Expensive Couches

7. Let's Go to New Orleans (feat. Curren$y)

8. Drinks with Tracy

9. A Talk with Herm (feat. Herm Lewis)

10. Let Me Sing to You