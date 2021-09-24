Larry June & Cardo Drop New Mixtape "Into The Late Night"

Vallejo-raised rapper Larry June is one of the most respected rappers on the West Coast, and he's officially returned with a new mixtape, which is executive produced by Cardo.

The seven-track mixtape has Larry June coming through with his laidback flows, smooth punchlines, and effortless delivery, strongly following up his Orange Print project from earlier this year. The mixtape includes the previously-released single "Friday Activities."

In addition to the release of Into The Late Night, Larry June announced his Orange Print Pollstar North American tour, which kicks off on November 1 in Silver Spring and concludes the following month in Dallas. The 30-year-old rapper will also be making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and more.



Listen to Larry June and Cardo's new mixtape Into The Late Night below.

Tracklist:

1. Gas Station Run

2. Either Way

3. Don't Try It

4. Friday Activities

5. Bigger Risk

6. Red Book Chronicles

7. Saturday Night Interview