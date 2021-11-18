Thanks to the likes of J. Prince and Larry Hoover Jr., Kanye West and Drake have laid their animosity to rest. The pair of rappers have been trading jabs and insults for years, and finally, we are seeing a new dawn on their friendship. Recently, Ye appeared in a video alongside Prince where he pleaded with Drake to mend fences on behalf of Larry Hoover. Later, Prince appeared with hoover Jr. and Drake, and fans knew that something unifying was on the horizon.

Following Drake hosting an event at his home where West was in attendance as they posed in photos with one another, Hoover Jr. sits down with the Murder Master Music Show to speak about the reunion. West and Drake will reportedly both appear at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover.

"Everything is good and it's happening at this point. It's happening! December 9th you will see them together advocating for Freeing Larry Hoover," he said. "We are gonna get the word out to as many people as we can. We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That's gonna be a big way to do it. Plus we want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace."

Aside from commenting on the rappers coming together for a cause, Hoover Jr. also spoke about the callous murder of Young Dolph.

"We don't need Young Dolph situations. We don't need any more of those, period!" he stated. "He met my mother and what have you, but I haven't met him. He stands out in the community. He made it. There's no reason for him to be murdered in the streets! He's the one who could help take people out of the streets. We shouldn't be taking guys out of the community who have been helping the community."

Watch the clips of the interview below.