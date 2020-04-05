Larry David refuses to join in on the fun and watch Netflix's new viral show, Tiger King, during his coronavirus quarantine. He explains his decision in a new profile for the New York Times written by Maureen Dowd.

“The lions and the tigers just really scared the hell out of me. They were going to attack somebody. They were going to kill somebody. I didn’t want to see them attack and those people were just so insane, I couldn’t watch it.”

David goes on to lament about the shortage of toilet paper in the United States at the moment: “In fact, in a few months, if I walk into someone’s house and stumble onto 50 rolls of toilet paper in a closet somewhere, I will end the friendship. It’s tantamount to being a horse thief in the Old West.”

“I never could have lived in the Old West,” he adds. “I would have been completely paranoid about someone stealing my horse. No locks. You tie them to a post! How could you go into a saloon and enjoy yourself knowing your horse could get taken any moment? I would be so distracted. Constantly checking to see if he was still there.”

The newest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is currently streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.

