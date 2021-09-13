Creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, Larry David, was seen at STAUD’s Spring 22 show for New York Fashion Week, Sunday night, plugging his ears in a viral video. As loud music blared, David could be seen visibly annoyed with the volume it was being played at.

"Larry David should come to fashion week more often I think he’d really enjoy it," Senior Fashion Writer at The Cut, Emilia Petrarca, captioned the video from the event.



Thos Robinson / Getty Images

David was also spotted at the U.S. Open, earlier this week, dealing with a similar issue when fans noticed him plugging his ears there as well.

Earlier this summer, David was infamously uninvited to Barack Obama’s birthday, something he unsurprisingly was thankful for.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David told the New York Times at the time. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is expected to premiere on HBO, this October.

Check out the viral clip of David at New York Fashion Week, below.

