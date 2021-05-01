LeBron James angered a lot of people just a couple of weeks ago when he tweeted "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" following the police shooting death of Ma'Khia Bryant. Various police officers came out and said that they feel as though LeBron put their lives in danger with this tweet, and many are looking for some sort of punishment to be handed down. Just recently, an Idaho officer was suspended following his comments about LeBron, and now, the Los Angeles Police Protective League is asking the NBA to investigate LeBron.

Detective Jamie McBride went on Fox News and said that LeBron is a hypocrite for the language he used and even believes that LeBron is purposely trying to incite violence. Now, the LAPD Union is hoping for LeBron to face punishment from the NBA as they think his tweet went against the league's rules.

LeBron eventually took his tweet down and has since stated that he just wants to see police get held accountable for their actions. Police shootings have been rampant over the years and many are fed up. With Derek Chauvin going to jail for a very long time, it seems as though things are heading in the right direction although there is still a lot of work left to be done.

As of right now, the NBA has yet to comment on this situation.

