Things are heating up in the investigation into the murder of Nipsey Hussle, and the trail is leading detectives in interesting directions. On March 31, the independent rapper was gunned down the in Crenshaw district of L.A. in front of his Marathon Clothing store. The alleged shooter, Eric Holder, was quickly identified and taken into custody. As details emerge in the case, it's been revealed that Holder's getaway driver, a woman that is rumored to be his girlfriend, stated that she was "excited" to meet Nipsey that day. However, things reportedly turned sour when the rapper questioned Holder about snitching.

Billboard reports that the Los Angeles Police Department has now opened an internal affairs investigation pertaining to actions of the LAPD immediately following Nipsey's murder. According to the outlet, the LAPD's Office of the Inspector General is looking into a front desk officer's response in the aftermath. The grand jury heard testimony that the female getaway driver saw her car on the news in connection with Eric Holder as the police were searching for him. She reportedly visited the 77th Street police station to ask about it, but a front desk clerk allegedly turned her away and "told her not to worry about it."



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

She later spoke to detectives to give her side of the story and is now reportedly being offered protection for her testimony. She has not been charged. Holder has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.