Laney Keyz & Lil Keed Team Up For Melodic New Single "360"

Alexander Cole
January 23, 2021 11:16
360
Laney Keyz Feat. Lil Keed

Laney Keyz and Lil Keed display their melodic prowess on collaborative new single "360."


Hailing from Oakland, Lanye Keyz has been making quite the impression on music listeners. His brand of fast melodies and braggadocios lyrics has landed well with hip-hop's youth movement and it's only a matter of time before he becomes a household name. In fact, Keyz is getting attention from other prominent artists, including Lil Keed who recently featured on his brand new track "360."

This is the kind of song you would expect from both artists as we get a synth-heavy trap beat with some catchy melodies that offer some weekend easy listening. Keyz and Keed bounce off of each other extremely well and if you're a fan of either artist, definitely give this a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

She said she hate me but
She wasn't saying that shit when 
I had that lil bitch on her knees
N**** be talking a lot of shit on the net
But they wouldn't be doing that shit in the streets

