Laney Keyz & Calboy Collaborate On Fresh New Banger "What Love"

Coming out of the Bay Area, Laney Keyz has been receiving a ton of praise as of late thanks to his smooth style and ability to pull of catchy melodies. He has caught the attention of various big artists and with each new song, it's clear that Keyz is getting closer and closer to a breakout hit. Recently, the artist came through with his latest single called "What Love" which features another up-and-comer in Calboy.

The song has a dope trap beat that is filled with flutes and rattling hi-hats that prove to be quite catchy. From there, Keyz drops sung bars about his enemies and those who are rooting against him. Keyz notes that he doesn't always feel love but despite this, he is out to prove people wrong. Calboy's verse is a dope addition to the song and overall, it's a solid effort from both artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Killing the vibe with the negative energy

Knew I was hot so they try to belittle me

Counting me out and they count to infinity

Smoking this dope while I pop all my enemies