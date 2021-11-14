mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Landstrip Chip Enlists Latto & More For "Catch My Good Side"

Aron A.
November 14, 2021 15:20
Catch My Good Side
Landstrip Chip

Landstrip Chip enlists Latto, Vory, and Seddy Hendrinx for his new project, "Catch My Good Side."


Landstrip Chip has proven over time that he's an exceptional songwriter. 2019's From My Point Of View made that clear but the rapper remained quiet throughout 2020. "Lights On" served as his sole release of the year but much like every other rapper dealing with the effects of the pandemic, he was busy cooking up in the studio.

The results of his work is shown on his new project, Catch My Good Side. It's a 9-song entry that puts his melodic delivery and witty penmanship on display. Catch My Good Side came after the release of a handful of singles throughout the year including "Friendzone" ft. Seddy Hendrinx and "Round 2." 

Catch My Good Side also includes appearances from Vory and Latto. Check out the project in full below. 

