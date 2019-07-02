mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Landon Cube Returns With Six-Track EP "Orange"

Erika Marie
July 02, 2019 00:05
173 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Orange
Landon Cube

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cube drops off an 18-minute project.


Maryland native Landon Cube has recently dropped off his latest EP titled Orange. The 21-year-old artist previously released two singles off of the six-track project, "Nuisance" and "Makeup," and in just one month he racked up over one million streams. The 18-minute EP includes only two features from Lil Gnar and Lil Skies—that latter of whom he's partnered with in the past.

If you aren't familiar with Cube, his career has been on the rise since he was in his teens after he decided to drop his cut Euphoria. Once he linked up with the viral video crew Cufboys he met Lil Skies and the two began collaborating on tracks like "Red Roses" and "Nowadays." The Republic Records artist is known to blend hip hop with a melodic, emo-ish sound, and his lyrical vulnerability has garnered him over four million monthly Spotify listeners. On Orange, Cube's standout tracks are definitely both of his collabs, especially "Can U Feel Your Face" with Gnar. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 20
2. Makeup
3. Nuisance
4. 17 ft. Lil Skies
5. Scarface
6. Can U Feel Your Face ft. Lil Gnar

Landon Cube Lil Skies Lil Gnar
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Landon Cube Returns With Six-Track EP "Orange"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject