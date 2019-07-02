Landon Cube Returns With Six-Track EP "Orange"

Maryland native Landon Cube has recently dropped off his latest EP titled Orange. The 21-year-old artist previously released two singles off of the six-track project, "Nuisance" and "Makeup," and in just one month he racked up over one million streams. The 18-minute EP includes only two features from Lil Gnar and Lil Skies—that latter of whom he's partnered with in the past.

If you aren't familiar with Cube, his career has been on the rise since he was in his teens after he decided to drop his cut Euphoria. Once he linked up with the viral video crew Cufboys he met Lil Skies and the two began collaborating on tracks like "Red Roses" and "Nowadays." The Republic Records artist is known to blend hip hop with a melodic, emo-ish sound, and his lyrical vulnerability has garnered him over four million monthly Spotify listeners. On Orange, Cube's standout tracks are definitely both of his collabs, especially "Can U Feel Your Face" with Gnar. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 20

2. Makeup

3. Nuisance

4. 17 ft. Lil Skies

5. Scarface

6. Can U Feel Your Face ft. Lil Gnar