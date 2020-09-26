mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Landon Cube Delivers Catchy New Single "Lie To Me"

Alexander Cole
September 26, 2020 10:16
Image via Landon Cube

Landon Cube has always been known for his melodic and catchy tracks.


Following his breakout features with Lil Skies, Landon Cube has been making a name for himself in the music industry and has built himself a nice dedicated fanbase. While Landon isn't exactly a rapper, he certainly finds himself adjacent to the genre with his beat selection and signature melodies. Whenever you hear a Landon Cube track, you know you're going to get some catchy melodies, which is exactly what he delivers on "Lie To Me."

With this song, Landon Cube sings over a groovy bassline while speaking on a failed relationship with a girl who simply couldn't tell him the truth. It's the content you would expect from Landon, so if you're looking for something to vibe to, definitely give this track a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cause she want some, now she can't get from me
Tongue so sweet and a face like money
And she hate my guts, but she can't run from me
And she hate our love, but she call me honey

