Landon Cube Comes Through With Debut Album "Sapphire"

A few years ago, Landon Cube burst onto the scene with the help of Lil Skies. The two teamed up for big hits like "Nowadays" and since that time, fans have been wondering when Cube would come through with an album of his own. His melodic sensibilities and rock-infused tracks have resonated with the youth movement of hip-hop, so it only makes sense that there would be hype surrounding a full-length release. On Friday, Cube blessed those eager fans with his debut album Sapphire.

This project contains all of those melodies he is known for, packaged in a 14-track, 32-minute album that will keep fans happy for quite sometime. There are only three features to be found here, with 24kGoldn on the track "Eighties," TyFontaine on "The Past," and Kid Bloom on "Light Blue." If you're a fan of the Maryland artist, this project is a must-listen, and you can check it out, below.