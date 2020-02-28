Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity has shed some pounds and is not afraid to show it. The reality star has talked openly about her body image in the past, most notably when she and her fellow LHHATL co-star Spice got into a spat after Spice tried to give Tokyo health advice and ultimately ended up body-shaming her. Tokyo didn't let the comments get to her then, and now, she's gotten herself in shape on her own terms. She's been on a fitness journey of sorts, working out twice a day sometimes and following a strict meal plan. On Tuesday, she shared some "before and after"photos side-by-side in an Instagram post to show just how much her hard work has paid off.

"Let me help y’all better see my vision wheew child," she wrote in the caption, before tagging her trainer that goes by the name of Body Byted. "We coming for the summerrrrrrrrrrr." Tokyo has shared other photos of her snatched new figure, including this shot from a few weeks ago.

"I done transformed into a bad b*tch," she wrote. It looks like Tokyo is out here living her best life, and we couldn't be happier for her.