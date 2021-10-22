Lancey Foux’s “LIFE IN BOREDOM” Makes Its Way To Streaming Services

Back in April, Lancey Foux released his EP, LIFE IN BOREDOM on Soundcloud. The 3-track project quickly received praise from fans of the artist, but unfortunately it wasn’t made available on services like Spotify and Apple Music – until today, that is. Now, fans of the 26-year-old can stream “Drowning,” “Losing My Ego,” and “Killing Me” anytime that they’d like.

When the EP first dropped earlier this year, listeners were quick to share their thoughts on a Reddit page dedicated to Foux. “This shit is beautiful,” one person wrote. “Hope this comes to Spotify,” another added, with someone clarifying that, because of a sample used on “Drowning,” the project would likely never reach the platform.

“F*ckin beauty, wow! Lancey is really on his own wave,” another Reddit user praised the East London native’s work.

According to Instagram page, Foux also uploaded an unheard album and visual to an app called ZOME. “HOPE YOU FIND IT. YOU WILL NEED THIS FOR THE SHOWS NEXT WEEK,” the artist captioned his photo dump.

The “GHETTO YOUT” singer will be performing two shows in London before the month is up; one at Village Underground on October 27th, and the other at EarTH in Hackney on October 29th.

Stream LIFE IN BOREDOM below and share your thoughts on Foux’s latest release below.

Tracklist:

1. Drowning

2. Losing My Ego

3. Killing Me