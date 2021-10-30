mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lancey Foux Refines His Punk Sound On "Big Swag" With 24kGoldn

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2021 11:31
Image via Lancey Foux

Lancey Foux and 24kGoldn team up for smooth new track "Big Swag."


Coming out of the UK, Lancey Foux has positioned himself as an up-and-comer in the trap-punk subgenre of hip-hop. The artist is great at creating his own vibes while playing around in various different genres at once. His style has earned him a lot of new fans, and with his recent string of singles, fans can't get enough of his sound. In fact, this past week, Foux furthered his stylings with a new song called "Big Swag" which features 24kGoldn.

The first half of the track is mostly dominated by Foux who offered up some consistent squeaky flows that showcase his ability to toe the line of punk and trap. The instrumental complements the vocals quite well, and when 24kGoldn comes in, we get some nice pop sensibilities to add to the catchiness.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Woke up and deleted all my stress (Stress, yeah, yeah)
When I'm on my own, I'm at my best, yÐµah (Okay, okay)
All my jewelery matchin' with thÐµ X' pill, yeah (Yeah)
I just took a baddie on a windmill (I just took a baddie, yeah)

