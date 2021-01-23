Lancey Foux Drops Highly-Anticipated Track "Steelo Flow"

Lancey Foux is an artist who is certainly not afraid to stand out and go against the grain. His tendency to pioneer new ideas and aesthetics has earned him a cult-like following from some huge names in pop culture, including people like Virgil Abloh, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, and Slowthai. Foux, who is from East London, has been involved in the rap scene since 2015, with a style commonly referred to as “trap-punk”.

Foux has been consistently releasing solo music at an incredibly fast pace since the dawn of his career, which culminated in his 2018 project PINK II, featuring Skepta. After the success of the project, Skepta asked Foux to join on his 14-date European tour. Lancey Foux released his 2019 project FRIEND OR FOUX to much critical acclaim, featuring a variety of different artists including Clairo, Bakar, Skepta, and Chip. Lancey doesn’t only do music, being featured in several fashion campaigns for brands like Givenchy and Jean-Paul Gaultier.



Via publicist

Via publicist

The music video for “Steelo Flow” has an incredibly high production value and was directed by Olivia Rose. The video and the track epitomize Lancey Foux’s futuristic, trend-defying aesthetic. Lancey is certainly not an artist to miss this year, and “Steelo Flow” is just the beginning of his new era in music.

Listen to the new track and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I bust the seal off the drink

I bust that bracelet, it came out the sink

She came in naked, just draggin' her mink

Christian Dior with my name on the link

