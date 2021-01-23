mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lancey Foux Drops Highly-Anticipated Track "Steelo Flow"

Abby Wright
January 23, 2021 13:16
177 Views
20
1
Via ArtistVia Artist
Via Artist

Steelo Flow
Lancey Foux

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The genre-bending artist’s new track is certainly a fan-favorite.


Lancey Foux is an artist who is certainly not afraid to stand out and go against the grain. His tendency to pioneer new ideas and aesthetics has earned him a cult-like following from some huge names in pop culture, including people like Virgil Abloh, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, and Slowthai. Foux, who is from East London, has been involved in the rap scene since 2015, with a style commonly referred to as “trap-punk”. 

Foux has been consistently releasing solo music at an incredibly fast pace since the dawn of his career, which culminated in his 2018 project PINK II, featuring Skepta. After the success of the project, Skepta asked Foux to join on his 14-date European tour. Lancey Foux released his 2019 project FRIEND OR FOUX to much critical acclaim, featuring a variety of different artists including Clairo, Bakar, Skepta, and Chip. Lancey doesn’t only do music, being featured in several fashion campaigns for brands like Givenchy and Jean-Paul Gaultier. 

Lancey Foux
Via publicist

The music video for “Steelo Flow” has an incredibly high production value and was directed by Olivia Rose. The video and the track epitomize Lancey Foux’s futuristic, trend-defying aesthetic. Lancey is certainly not an artist to miss this year, and “Steelo Flow” is just the beginning of his new era in music. 

Listen to the new track and watch the video below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I bust the seal off the drink
I bust that bracelet, it came out the sink
She came in naked, just draggin' her mink
Christian Dior with my name on the link

Lancey Foux
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  177
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lancey Foux uk Virgil Abloh
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lancey Foux Drops Highly-Anticipated Track "Steelo Flow"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject