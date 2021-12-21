The last time Lance Stephenson was in the NBA, he was playing with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Immediately after that season, he decided to go to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he put up some solid numbers while playing against decent competition. In recent months, however, Stephenson has expressed his desire to play more competitively in the NBA.

Just last month, Stephenson got to make his debut with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G-League, who are the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. In that role, Stephenson proved to be impressive on the floor, and now, his hard work is paying off as he has been called up to the NBA.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, he will not be playing for the Nuggets. Instead, Stephenson will be playing for the Atlanta Hawks, who have a few players out right now due to COVID-19. According to reporter Mike Singer, Stephenson has been getting glowing reviews from all of his coaches, and these remarks are ultimately what led the Hawks to sign him. Not to mention, Stephenson has been hungry to get back out there, which is another intangible that worked in his favor.

It remains what kind of role Stephenson will have on the roster, however, it's good to just see him back out there. Stephenson was a fan-favorite, and now, they will get to see him in action alongside a young and formidable Hawks roster.