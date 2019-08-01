Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The nine-year veteran spent last season with the Lakers, where he averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in a little over 16 minutes per night.

Stephenson, who will turn 29 in September, broke into the league in 2010 following one season with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Indiana Pacers selected the Brooklyn-native with the 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, and he spent his first four seasons with the club. Since then, he has bounced around the league including stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, the Pacers again and most recently, the Lakers.

For his career, Stephenson boasts averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. His best statistical season came as a member of the Pacers in the 2013-14 season, where he posted 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 78 games.

In heading to China to resume his professional basketball career, Stephenson follows the footsteps of some other former Lincoln High School basketball stars in Stephon Marbury and Sebastian Telfair.