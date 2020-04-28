mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lance Skiiiwalker Joins TDE List Of Releases With "In The World"

Rose Lilah
April 28, 2020 11:24
Lance Skiiiwalker/TDELance Skiiiwalker/TDE
Lance Skiiiwalker/TDE

In The World
Lance Skiiiwalker Feat. Nick Hakim

Lance Skiiiwalker is next up on the TDE camp release list, and he's joined by Nick Hakim on "In The World."


TDE keeps the releases coming this week, with Lance Skiiiwalker coming into the fold. Last week was capped off with a new release from one of the other newer signees to the TDE roster, Reason, delivering "Might Not Make It." TDE has announced a string of weekly releases in celebration of Fan Appreciation Week, and they have not disappointed with these records-- we've already received a fire collaboration from Sir & Boogie as well with "Rapper Weed," new music from SouloIsaiah Rashad gave us one with "Don't Worry," and Zacari delivered two back-to-back records.

Lance Skiiiwalker is another relatively new artist to the camp, and he dabbles in a bit of everything, as today's experimental release showcases. The collaboration features Nick Hakim, with laidback, jazzy production that relies more on the beat to entrance you, while the lyrics feel like an afterthought. Lance spoke on the record, saying, "Sometimes it’s hard to stay sane and focused in a world that’s so unbalanced between evil and good. Stay introverted!"

Check out the new record and let us know your favorite TDE release thus far. And when will Kendrick Lamar be joining in on the fun, I think that's the question that's on all our minds?!

Quotable Lyrics

I'm taking it easy
I wonder if you hear me
I wish that I could hold you
I wish I didn't feel this

Lance Skiiiwalker
Lance Skiiiwalker Nick Hakim tde
