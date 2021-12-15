Lance Skiiiwalker Delivers Groovy New EP, “Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine”

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Skiiiwalker shared the second instalment of his Tales From the Telescope EP series. Following a five year break, September of 2020 saw his return to the industry with the release of Chapter 1 Rebirth.

As noted by OnSmash, the Chicago recording artist has been strategically planning his rollout all 2021 long. SiR and Mia Gladstone both make guest appearances on Tales From the Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine.

The Gladstone collab track, “Save My Number” also earned a happy-go-lucky music video that sees the two artists kicking back in the suburbs, marvelling over the little things in life. Check it out above.

Production credits on the EP go out to FRGN-SPCMN, Amaire Johnson, Crooklin, Sam Lev, and Skiiiwalker himself on “Chicago.” One day before it’s released, he said that he was “excited to share this” with his beloved fans.

Which track is your favourite on Tales From the Telescopes Chapter 2: Internal Shine? Drop a comment below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Peso (with SiR)

2. Commentary (pt2)

3. Chicago

4. Save My Number (with Mia Gladstone)

5. I Woke Up

