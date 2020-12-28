Lana Del Rey revealed on Instagram, Sunday, that she broke her arm skating and that the cast worn in her upcoming music video is not meant as a symbolic gesture.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Del Rey explained the incident alongside a picture of her arm in a cast:

When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater. I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.

Del Rey mentions that the video will be her second from her upcoming album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. She already released the first video which is for her single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman."

Chemtrails Over The Country Club will be Del Rey's first album after making headlines earlier this year for calling out Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and more stirring up a major controversy.

