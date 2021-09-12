Lana Del Rey deleted her social media accounts, Saturday, to focus on “different endeavors," which "require privacy and transparency.” The Chemtrails Over the Country Club singer explained her decision in a video posted on her social media pages.

“I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” Del Rey told her fans in a video that lasts just under three minutes. “That is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”



Angela Weiss / Getty Images

She continued: “I’m still very present and love what I do. I’m absolutely out here for the music and that I’m also just going on some different endeavors. For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

She also added that her upcoming album, Blue Banisters, will be coming out on October 22nd.

“It’s a compilation of older songs and some new songs; some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators,” she explained. “And there will always be more to come.”

