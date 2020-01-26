Lana Del Rey walked into Grammys weekend with two nominations, but regardless of the outcome, she's sure to remember the occasion forever. Lana brought her police officer boyfriend, Sean Larkin, along with her to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, marking the couple's first appearance together at a widely publicized, celebrity event. The moody songstress and her boo posed for the paparazzi together before heading into the Beverly Hilton hotel for the gala, where Diddy was honoured with the Salute To Industry Icons award.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Their public debut comes just over a month after Lana made their relationship Instagram official, by posting a photo of her and Sean cuddled up backstage at one of her shows. The photo, which she captioned, "💕🍊," was their first social media appearance as a couple, though they've been reported to have been dating since September of last year.

Sean "Sticks" Larkin is from Tulsa, Oklahoma and serves an analyst for the various Live PD serieses on A&E.

Lana's 2019 album, Norman F*cking Rockwell is nominated for Album of the Year, and the title track is nominated for Song of the Year.