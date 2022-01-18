LaMelo Ball is one of the finest young point guards in the NBA right now, and fans have been mesmerized by his play on the court. He has turned the Charlotte Hornets into one of the most fun teams in the entire league, and if you watch him play, you will understand why. Thanks to his spectacular efforts, LaMelo has secured himself his very own signature shoe with Puma, called the MB.01.

This new silhouette is now getting its very first collaboration, and it will be alongside Rick and Morty. As you can see in the images below, this shoe has mismatched colors as the left is green and yellow while the right is multiple shades of pink. Melo's signature logo is on the tongue, all while the two iconic characters of the animated series are shown on the inside of the tongue. If you're a fan of the show and are in need of some basketball shoes, then these are certainly for you.

If you are interested in copping this brand new collaboration, you will be able to do so as of February 18th when this shoe drops on Puma.com and Foot Locker for a price of $135 USD. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Puma

