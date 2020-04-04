LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young draft prospects in basketball right now and is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA entry draft. While it remains to be seen what team he will be playing for next year, there is no denying that he is a talent with tremendous upside. Ball has a high profile which means he needs to look the part. One of the ways he does that is by staying fresh and getting his hair cut every so often.

Due to the Coronavirus, innocuous tasks like getting a fresh cut can be tedious and sometimes, impossible. Simply put, people don't want to be around each other. Well, LaMelo's barber was able to find a way as he recently gave Melo his cut, with a full hazmat suit on.

Philly Barber, the man behind the suit, spoke to TMZ about the ordeal and explained that he was simply trying to be as safe as possible, considering the circumstances at hand.

"He kept approaching me and I was like, 'Look, man, there's a lot going on right now,'" Philly said. "'We gotta practice being safe, dude.'"

Needless to say, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and do what you have to in order to survive. In the end, Melo got his cut and his barber felt safe. That's really all that matters.

