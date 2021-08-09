LaMelo Ball was one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA last season and as a result, he won Rookie Of The Year. This was a controversial decision according to some analysts as they felt like Anthony Edwards had the more complete season. Regardless, Ball is expected to take a huge leap this season and if he is successful, Melo could very well become one of the next great superstars in the league.

When you are a big star like LaMelo, endorsement deals typically follow you around. When the youngest Ball brother was just a rookie, he signed a deal with Puma, and fans were curious as to what he would deliver. Now, it appears as though Melo is getting his very own signature shoe, which will certainly be a hit amongst fans of the star player.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

As for the name of the shoe, it is going to be called the "MB1" according to ESPN's sneaker reporter Nick DePaula. Melo wore the shoe to a Hornets summer league game last night and as you can see, the shoe has a chunky look to it, which fits the recent aesthetics pushed by the Puma brand. From there, the first colorway is all orange, and the monochromatic look is working wonders here. While some may not like it, there is no doubt that these are flashy.

For now, there are no details surrounding when this shoe will be released. With the NBA season just two months away, we could be in for some new details very soon, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.