As we head into a new season of NBA basketball, many of the narratives will be centered around the 2020 NBA Draft where a whole crop of young players will be selected into the league. One of the players who have gotten a ton of traction recently is none other than LaMelo Ball who is currently in Australia playing for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL. So far, LaMelo has been a shining star in the league as he has consistently pulled off highlight-reel plays that make it to Twitter in droves.

Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that LaMelo pulled off yet another phenomenal play over the weekend. In the clip below, you can see LaMelo driving to the basket and then delivering a no-look pass to his teammate who finishes off the play.

Ball is considered to be a lock to be taken within the first five picks of the draft which is pretty interesting considering we haven't seen much NCAA action so far. Regardless, if Ball continues to play like this, he will certainly catch the eye of NBA scouts out there who are looking for the next franchise player.

Who knows, maybe LaMelo could even go first overall.