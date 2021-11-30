Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are arguably the best brotherly duo in the NBA right now. With Lonzo on the Bulls and LaMelo on the Hornets, both young men are experiencing success right now, much to the delight of their father LaVar. The Ball family patriarch manifested all of this, and now, the hard work is coming to fruition.

Last night, the Hornets and the Bulls played each other for the first time this season, which meant the two Ball brothers went against each other. Statistically, Melo had the better outing, however, it was Lonzo who picked up the win as the Bulls continued their dominance to start the year.

After the game, Melo spoke to ClutchPoints about the showdown with his brother, and as you can see, he loved every single second of it.

“It’s amazing,” LaMelo said. “We’ve been talking about playing in the NBA since we were little boys, for real. So going out there and playing against him, is a dream come true, for real. Having moms and pops in the crowd watching while playing against my brother, is just an all around blessing."

If you're a fan of the Ball family dynasty, last night was certainly a phenomenal occasion. Hopefully, LiAngelo can get to the league soon so we can see all three brothers on the court together, for the first time.