LaMelo Ball will be playing for the Australian Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks next season, with hopes of becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

After his father LaVar made the rounds at ESPN earlier this morning, LaMelo joined "The Jump" to announce that he has signed with the Illawarra Hawks on a two-year deal that includes NBA out clauses. The 17-year old, 6'7 guard currently ranks 21st overall in the ESPN 100 class of 2019.

LaMelo will join fellow high school basketball star RJ Hampton, who recently signed with the New Zealand Breakers instead of playing for Kansas. According to ESPN, the Hawks and Breakers finished tied for sixth place in the NBL last season.