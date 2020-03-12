LaMelo Ball may not be wearing Big Baller Brand gear anymore, but he is still repping his personal MB1 logo that was used on his first BBB signature shoe. In fact, Ball recently had the logo permanently tattooed on his left leg as part of a larger "Sky's The Limit" piece, which also features an astronaut, a rocket ship and other celestial objects.

Check out the videos of LaMelo's new ink below.

The man behind the design, Herschell Carrasco (@rockrollg), is apparently the Ball brothers' go-to artist; He's also responsible for LaMelo's massive chest tattoo, as well as Lonzo's BBB cover-up, and the tiger eyes that are inked on LiAngelo's bicep.

LaMelo was recently spotted at the USC-UCLA game in support of his former Chino Hills teammate, and current Trojans forward, Onyeka Okongwu, who is also projected to be a lottery pick in the June NBA Draft. According to most mock drafts, LaMelo is expected to be taken within the Top 5, while Okongwu could crack the Top 10.

During a recent appearance on TMZ Live, LaVar Ball was asked if LaMelo would be an ambassador for Big Baller Brand sneakers and apparel during his rookie campaign. LaVar's response: “Will he be wearing a Big Baller Brand shoe? Uh, I don’t know. You guys will have to stay tuned for that now.”

The 6'7 point guard routinely laced up Kevin Durant's signature sneakers during his stint with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks this season, specifically the Nike KD 4 and Nike KD 12. There were rumors that one sneaker brand was willing to offer him a lucrative $100M deal, though it remains to be seen what kind of bidding war LaVar's youngest son will command as he enters his rookie season.

