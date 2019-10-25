Like any kid his age, LaMelo Ball plays NBA 2K. Unlike almost every other kid his age, LaMelo has the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

So when LaMelo took to instagram to share a look at his 2K player, his followers couldn't help but notice that he chose to sign with the New York Knicks. Furthermore, he coupled the photos with lyrics from "Rebel's Kick It," specifically, "Sending God my wishes, still got some pending, yeah."

Wishing for the chance to play alongside RJ Barrett at Madison Square Garden? That's for #NBATwitter to decide.

Ball, 18, is currently playing for the NBL's Illawarra Hawks, where he is averaging 13.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game thus far. The 6'7 point guard has continued to climb up the draft boards and most mock drafts project him to be selected within the first three picks.

According to the sports books, the New York Knicks are expected to finish at the bottom of the standings once again, which would put them in prime position to draft LaMelo next June. Of course, as we witnessed last year, having one of the worst records doesn't necessarily guarantee a top draft pick.

It is entirely too soon for the 2K20 "LaMelo Watch," but here we are. In the meantime, enjoy some of his recent highlights in the video embedded below.