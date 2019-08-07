Over the past few years, it has been impossible to avoid the Ball family and the antics of LaVar Ball. If you were to take LaVar's word as gospel, you would come to the conclusion that his sons are the best thing to happen to the game of basketball. Of course, this hasn't proven itself to be true, but there is no denying there is a ton of talent within the family. Lonzo Ball is in the NBA right now and his youngest brother, LaMelo Ball, is set to play a full season in Australia before his draft year.

LaMelo has also been keeping busy this summer by playing in the Drew League. The Drew League typically consists of some pretty formidable talent and as you can see in the video below, LaMelo is doing quite well for himself. In his latest game, Ball dropped 31 points and was able to add 13 assists.

As you can see, LaMelo was making it look easy out there and if he continues to develop like this, he could be a problem once he gets to the NBA. While people want to be quick to judge since he's a Ball, you can't deny that he will be a high draft pick in 2020.

The next year will be interesting as we will get a true sense of LaMelo's talent.