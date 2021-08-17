LaMelo Ball is one of the best young players in the NBA, and the 19-year-old basketball star doesn't have any regrets about not pursuing higher education goals, explaining in a new profile with GQ that, "We don't need school."

The Charlotte Hornets guard has shown flashes of brilliance on the court and off the court, he claims to be a pretty intelligent man. At least, he believes that he doesn't "need" education, which he said during an interview with GQ.



Grant Halverson/Getty Images

"You wanna go to the league, so school’s not your priority," said Ball about leaving high school to play professional ball overseas. "We not trippin’ off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don’t need school. And school not even teachin’ you shit — what the fuck is school?"

LaMelo also added that he believes the NCAA should provide more options for college athletes to get paid for their play on the court.

Considering the fact that LaMelo won Rookie Of The Year last year, he may be right in that he did not require an ordinary educational path to achieve his dreams. However, the fact of the matter is that in most professions, education will set you up to succeed.

