Next week, LaMelo Ball will be drafted into the NBA where he will most certainly become a star and a player to watch for years to come. After his most recent season in the NBL, there has been a lot of hype surrounding Ball and fans are curious to see how he will measure up at the NBA level. Some believe he could even be a top-five pick while others think there is a chance he could end up falling outside of the top-five.

Regardless of what happens, Ball has already proven himself to be an entrepreneur. Earlier this year, Ball purchased his NBL team, the Illawarra Hawks, and now, he has decided to launch his very own clothing brand called "LaFrance" which is named after his middle name.

"Excited to announce my new designer brand @lafrance ð¥Go grab the new Limited Edition Collection while available!" Melo said on Instagram. Based on his latest post, you can probably deduce that the brand has officially launched and there are plenty of pieces available for purchases. So far, Melo is selling hoodies, shirts, and even socks. Hoodies are currently going for $120 USD all while t-shirts are $70 USD.

If you are interested in grabbing anything in the collection, you can check out the pieces over LaMelo's website, right here.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images