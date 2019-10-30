"Hire a security team to keep LaVar away from the younger son."
LaMelo Ball has impressed scouts in his games with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks so far this season and, as a result, he has climbed up the draft boards. Most mock drafts have the 6'7 point guard slotted as a sure-fire Top-5 pick that could go as high as #1 overall in 2020.
Of course, selecting LaMelo as your franchise's future point guard means you'll also have to deal with his boisterous father, LaVar Ball.
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
During a discussion about LaVar's antics and how it impacted Lonzo's time with the Lakers, former NBA player Stephen Jackson was adamant that LaMelo needs to be protected from his dad if he wants to have a successful NBA career.
"I think we need to come together and hire a security team to keep LaVar away from the younger son, 'cause the younger son is the one," Jackson said on the "All Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes.
"He's got game, he's got everything. All the talent, he out there overseas working, doing his thing. We cannot let LaVar mess up this kid's career. This kid's got it"
Barnes added, "Like, shut the fuck up... sit down, it's not about you."
