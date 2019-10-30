LaMelo Ball has impressed scouts in his games with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks so far this season and, as a result, he has climbed up the draft boards. Most mock drafts have the 6'7 point guard slotted as a sure-fire Top-5 pick that could go as high as #1 overall in 2020.

Of course, selecting LaMelo as your franchise's future point guard means you'll also have to deal with his boisterous father, LaVar Ball.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

During a discussion about LaVar's antics and how it impacted Lonzo's time with the Lakers, former NBA player Stephen Jackson was adamant that LaMelo needs to be protected from his dad if he wants to have a successful NBA career.