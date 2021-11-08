LaMelo Ball has been sensational so far for the Charlotte Hornets and for the most part, he is improving upon what he did last year in his rookie season. The team came into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a record of 5-5, and they were hoping to pick up the win and launch themselves above .500. In the end, however, that's not what happened as the Clips won the match by a score of 120-106.

In the fourth quarter, the Hornets had the lead and it was looking like they had a command on the game. Unfortunately for them, they gave up a 22-0 run to the Clippers, which allowed Paul George and company to steal the game.

After the match, Ball had some comments that might rub the coaching staff the wrong way, as he stated that he was upset with his playing time, noting that he should have been on the floor for much longer.

“I feel like I’ve got to be in there longer for the fourth quarter, you feel me? I feel like I came in a little late in the game," Ball said matter of factly.

Ball finished the game with 21 points which tied him for first on the team, with Miles Bridges. Perhaps next time, Ball will get the fourth quarter minutes he so desires.