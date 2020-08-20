LaMelo Ball has been bubbling in the basketball community for quite some time now and it is easy to see why. Aside from being a part of a famous basketball family, many have noted that LaMelo could very well be the most exciting and talented player amongst his brothers, which makes him perfect for prospective scouts. Heading into the 2021 NBA Entry Draft, Ball is expected to be a top five pick, and he could even go number one depending on who ends up with that elusive draft position.

Recently, Ball was the subject of an ESPN cover story in which Tim Keown traveled to Australia to watch Ball play with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL. At one point in the piece, Keown describes an interaction the player had with his coach. Within the interaction, Ball notes that he doesn't think anyone can keep him from scoring.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Per ESPN:

“When that guy’s on you, take him every time,” Flinn said. “He has no chance of staying in front of you.” Ball assured his coach, then noted that no one in the world can guard him: “I got you, Coach,” the NBA Draft prospect said, before patting Flinn on the back and adding, “Him and everyone else in the world.”

That confidence is going to serve Melo well when he gets into the league, as the NBA is a much faster and more physical game. However, it seems like the young star is ready to rise to the occasion.

