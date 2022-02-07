LaMelo Ball has been one of the most exciting young stars in the entire NBA over the past couple of seasons. He has showcased a ton of promise thanks to his highlight reel passes and improved shooting. He is a player who is always all over the court, and he has even managed to pick up some triple-doubles as a result. Needless to say, LaMelo is a fine player who has Hornets fans in the palm of his hand.

Surprisingly, Ball had not been selected for the All-Star Game. Instead, he was being subjected to the Rising Stars game, which features rookies and sophomores. For many fans, this was a huge snub, however, you can all breathe a sigh of relief as LaMelo has been given a break of sorts.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Due to Kevin Durant's injury, he will not be able to participate in the game. As a result, Jayson Tatum will now be a starter in the game, while Melo will be a reserve. This means Ball will, indeed, be in the All-Star Game, thus vindicating those who felt like he may have been snubbed by the selection process. After all, it is a well-deserved honor for Melo as he has consistently been one of the most entertaining players in the league.

Let us know what you think of Melo making the All-Star Game, in the comments below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.