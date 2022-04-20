LaMelo Ball has been one of the best young players in the entire NBA over the last couple of years, and while the Hornets have yet to make the playoffs with him on the roster, there is no doubt that better days are ahead. Melo is one of the most marketable young stars in the entire league right now, and fans are aware that his brand goes way beyond the floor.

In fact, LaMelo is looking at new ways of expanding his reach, and he is going into markets that other NBA players simply have never ventured into before. According to TMZ, LaMelo is even looking at the world of skincare, which is news that was revealed thanks to a recent trademark filing.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson recently filed away papers for a brand called "LaFrance Skin By LaMelo Ball." This new venture would see Ball create skincare products, including serums for your face. Men's skincare is an oftentimes overlooked industry and LaMelo is trying to put his stamp on it. After all, he has plenty of young male fans, and they would certainly be willing to up their skincare game if Melo was advocating for it.

It remains to be seen when LaMelo will begin launching his own products, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think of Melo's new venture, in the comments down below.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

[Via]