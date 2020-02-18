This season hasn't been kind to the New York Knicks although I could write that pretty well any given year and it would still ring true. Regardless, the Knicks are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference and have one of the worst records in the entire league. As we approach the end of the season, it's clear that the Knicks will most likely be a lottery pick. If this is the case, they will have an opportunity to get a top 5 pick who could change the fortunes of the franchise.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are currently looking to prioritize what kind of player they want. For now, a scoring point guard is on the top of their list. If you've been following NCAA and NBL basketball this year, you would know that LaMelo Ball fits that description almost to the T.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ball averaged 17 points per game with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL. He was also able to average 7.5 assists and 7 rebounds. At times, Ball came through with impressive triple-doubles and was a fan favorite in the league. While Ball isn't mentioned by name, he is one of the top scoring point guards out there which means it would behoove the Knicks to make a serious play for him.

With this in mind, who do you think the Knicks should draft?