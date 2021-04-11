LaMelo Ball was having an incredible rookie campaign to start this season and by all accounts, he was on track to win the Rookie Of The Year award. Sure, his first professional game was abysmal but the way he bounced back was truly sensational. His passes, shooting, and defense have all been extremely solid and there is no denying that LaMelo has superstar potential written all over him.

Unfortunately, Ball fractured his wrist recently which forced him out of the Hornets lineup. Now, it is expected that Melo will be out for the season although, despite this, his team is maintaining its position in the Eastern Conference, where they are comfortably in the playoff picture.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Melo has been inspired by his teammates and despite his injury, he is still practicing his shooting out on the court. In the videos below, you can see Melo getting up some shots prior to a game and as it turns out, his cast continues to get smaller which is a really good sign. For now, Melo is only using his left hand and so far, he's looking pretty good.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ball will be able to speed up his recovery but regardless, these latest clips are an example of how Melo has a ton of fight in him.