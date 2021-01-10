Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, Saturday, during the team's 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

The talented rookie finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists at 19 years, 139 days old. The previous record-holder was Markelle Fultz who accomplished the feat at 19 years, 317 days old.

"A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this. This is just rare what you are seeing," Hornets head coach James Borrego said after the game.

Ball nearly got the record a day earlier while playing against his brother, Lonzo Ball, and the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished that matchup one assist shy with a total of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

"That's kind of what we expect of him," Borrego said Thursday. "It's like he's done this before, he's been there before. He's not fazed by the moment. I'm just proud of him. He's a fantastic player. He energizes our group. He brings us great confidence, a swagger that we need, at times. I thought he was fantastic tonight."

LaMelo spoke about what it was like playing with his brother after the game. "When we were younger, we always talked about it," he explained. "We always knew we were going to the league. Now the time has finally come. We're both excited."

The Hornets are now 4-5 on the season.

