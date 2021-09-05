The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make a comeback next season after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals of the eastern conference playoffs. Regaining LaMarcus Aldridge is one step in the right direction. Aldridge retired just five months ago with heart health concerns, but according to ESPN, the seven-time All-Star is cleared to return to action.



Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aldridge, who is 36, has been medically cleared by several doctors —including both independent and Nets-affiliated doctors— to return for a 16th season.

"I retired in April based on what I believed was the wisest precautionary decision for my personal health at the time, but further testing and evaluation by several top physicians has convinced the doctors, myself, and the Nets that I'm fully cleared and able to return to the rigors of the NBA," Aldridge told ESPN in a statement. "I loved my brief time with Brooklyn and am excited to rejoin the team in pursuit of a championship." Aldridge has averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in his career.

The Nets also have Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap as forwards. Do you think the Nets will be able to win the championship next year, or will they get beaten by the Lakers, Bucks, or someone else?

[via]