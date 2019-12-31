There was a time in Lamar Odom's life when things weren't going so well and he needed some extra money in his pocket. Unfortunately, his two championship rings from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers were victims in all of it. He pawned the rings for just a few hundred dollars and now, the rings are being auctioned, according to TMZ. Yes, that's right, if you have enough money, you can feel like a bonafide two-time NBA champion.

The rings are being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions and it is believed that each piece could go for a whopping $50,000. If you're interested in seeing what these rings look like, you can check them out at the link right here.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Each ring is gold with diamonds at the top while Odom's face is engraved on the side. If you're a huge Lakers fan, this is the perfect piece of memorabilia to add to your collection. What's interesting is that it doesn't seem like Odom has any interest in getting these back which means bidding will be open to everyone. Odom has come to terms with the loss of his rings although he'll always have the memory of winning them.

