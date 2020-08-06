It's not uncommon for couples with blended families to run into a few speedbumps along the way. There can be contention and maybe even a few arguments, and it looks like Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are still figuring things out when it comes to the basketball icon's daughter, Destiny Odom. Yesterday (August 5), The Neighborhood Talk reported that while on vacation, Sabrina and Destiny were involved in an argument after Sabrina heard Lamar's daughter make a comment about her parenting. The outlet went on to state that Lamar spoke with his fiancé and told her not to act aggressively with Destiny in the future.

Sabrina Parr responded to the report and claims that there is more to the story than just the argument itself. "What they haven’t told you is that I have spent time with them, kicked it with his daughter, had the kids flown out to LA to surprise their dad and helped orchestrate one on one time for him and the kids," Sabrina said.

She added that she's not the singular problem, as the Odoms have scars from the past that impact how they interact with newcomers. "That entire family is hurt by things that happened way before I came around and it’s hard for them to accept anyone when he hasn’t been the best dad to them," said Sabrina. "I was a daughter of a missing dad so I totally understand which is why I give them room for their process."